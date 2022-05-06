Skip to Content
Published 11:16 PM

Machado stays hot as Darvish, Padres beat Marlins 3-2

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado got another big hit for the San Diego Padres, and Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings in a 3-2 victory against the skidding Miami Marlins. Machado reached base three times and had two hits, including a critical RBI single as the Padres won for the fourth time in five games while handing the Marlins their sixth straight loss. The star third baseman gave San Diego a 3-0 lead with his two-out single in the fifth. That run proved to be huge after Darvish gave up Jesús Aguilar’s monster two-run homer in the sixth. Darvish allowed five hits in his longest outing of the year. He struck out three and walked none.

