Blind kittens saved under bar floor, El Pasoan fosters them to recovery

EL PASO, Texas- After finding a litter of kittens in the wooden flooring of Aceitunas, bartender Evan Tremper knew what to do.

He called former staff member Desiree Yost-Dudley to see if she could help.

Fostering an older dog a year ago, she was used to taking care of animals.

These kittens, though, had multiple major health problems.

Dudley-Yost told ABC-7 that a veterinarian told her an infection caused swelling in their eyes, causing them to protrude.

The infection would take all of their sights except Lucky, who has vision in one eye.

Animal Services took the kittens and gave her the case number.

The next day Dudley-Yost brought them home to foster.

Dudley-Yost explained to ABC-7 what she plans to do after the kittens have all been adopted, "My husband and I decided that instead of being stuck out at Animal Services, we rather take them to our home. Give them the medical treatment that they needed and the love and the attention and the human interaction so that it would be that much more smoother for adoption.”

Of the five two were put down and the other three are waiting for their forever homes.

If you would like to foster one of the kittens, you can call 915-212-8732, or there are links at elpasoanimalservices.org.