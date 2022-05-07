Injured Payet to miss Marseille’s last three league games

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Dimitri Payet will miss the remaining three games of the French league season for Champions League-chasing Marseille after tearing a calf muscle. The 35-year-old playmaker limped off during the first half of the Europa Conference League semifinal return leg against Dutch side Feyenoord on Thursday. It is a blow for Marseille, which is under pressure to finish in second place to secure automatic entry into next season’s Champions League. Monaco’s win on Friday night moved it above Marseille and into second on goal difference behind champion Paris Saint-Germain. But Marseille can restore the three-point gap with a victory at Lorient on Sunday.