NHL playoffs full of lopsided scores, lacking comebacks
By AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writer
The NHL playoffs are missing the close games and comebacks that seemingly comes annually with all the postseason intensity. Excluding games with empty-netters increasing the margin, 10 of the 20 first-round games through Friday night have been decided by three or more goals. By comparison, there had been only four one-goal games with two reaching at least one overtime session. Saturday’s slate included Washington’s 6-1 win against Presidents’ Trophy winner Florida. Sunday’s Game 4 action includes Carolina at Boston, Minnesota at St. Louis, Toronto at Tampa Bay and Edmonton at Los Angeles.