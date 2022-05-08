G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine

By SYLVIA HUI and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Leaders from the Group of Seven developed democracies have pledged to phasing out or banning the import of Russian oil, as they met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to stress their support. The G-7 displayed unity among Western allies on Victory in Europe Day, which marks Nazi Germany’s surrender in 1945. Casting a look back at World War II, the leaders stressed unity in their resolve that President Vladimir Putin must not win. The U.S. also announced new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. They include cutting off Western advertising from Russia’s three biggest television stations, banning U.S. accounting and consulting firms from providing services to any Russian, and piling additional restrictions on Russia’s industrial sector.