Annual Taste of Las Cruces event brings together food lovers and restaurants to help those who are food insecure

LAS CRUCES, NM - The 14th Annual Taste of Las Cruces event is happening this Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center. The evening of food provided by various southern New Mexico restaurants, is presented by the Rotary Clubs of Las Cruces and benefits Casa de Peregrinos food bank.

The event returns after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. A number of local restaurants are taking part, including Chope's, Salud! de Mesilla, Andale, Old Gringo Chile Company, Sassy Green Juice, Hotel Encanto, and Mateo's.

The Rotary Club of Las Cruces, Las Cruces Rio Grande Rotary Club, and Mesilla Valley Rotary Club are once again teaming up with Casa de Peregrinos to bring back this premier event, which has been a signature Rotarian event for 14 years. The local Rotary clubs have been the driving force behind an event that brings people and food together for a great cause.

The clubs are once again partnered with Casa de Peregrinos food pantry. Over the years the Rotary Clubs of Las Cruces have been able to provide funding for half a million meals. The partnership has been fruitful and made a huge impact of food insecurity in our community.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at http://www.tasteoflascruces.com.