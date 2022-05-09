Unionist party refuses to form new N Ireland government

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s largest unionist party has refused to return to a power-sharing government, saying it will not do so until its demands over post-Brexit customs arrangements are met. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson was among political leaders meeting Monday with Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis. Lewis urged them to come together to resurrect a paralyzed Northern Irish government. The talks came after nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in last week’s Northern Ireland Assembly elections. Donaldson said Monday he made clear to Lewis that the DUP will not nominate ministers to the government in Belfast unless the U.K. government takes “decisive action” on new Brexit customs rules known as the Northern Ireland Protocol.