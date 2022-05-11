Project Bravo aids El Pasoans in need with weatherization

EL PASO, Texas- Project Bravo looks to help El Pasoans in great need with the weatherization of their homes.

The charitable organization will add weatherstrips to doors and windows plus repairs to AC units.

Andrea Cortez, Project Bravo's Outreach Coordinator told ABC-7, “The purpose of the program is to make sure that individuals homes are as energy efficient as possible. So we go in and we install measures so that energy costs can go down. So this could be anything installation, weatherstripping and installing newer efficenter appliances.”

Cortrez explained that to apply for the program you can do it in person at 2000 Texas Street or online at projectbravo.org.

Cortez added that the wait is not first come first serve but by immediate need. Some of those on the list have waited up to two years before being assisted.