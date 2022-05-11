Raimondo: Inquiry on solar imports follows the law

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pushed back forcefully Wednesday against critics — including some within the Biden administration — who say a government investigation of solar imports from Southeast Asia is hindering President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Raimondo told a Senate panel that the solar inquiry is following a process set by law that doesn’t allow consideration of climate change, supply chains or other factors. She called the inquiry into imports from four Southeast Asian nations “quasi-judicial” and noted it is being led by career staff at the Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration. Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said the inquiry had “ground an entire industry to a halt.″