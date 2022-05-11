The “Uber” of lawn-services app launched in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- GreenPal offers its clients an easy way to find different services for their lawns in a more effective and reliable manner.

The app asks customers to list the types of services they're requesting and what date they want it. Once they submit their request, then vendors in the app start bidding on it.

Going through vendors' responses, clients are also able to check costs, customer reviews, reliability scores, the average time they take to complete a job, and records of how many times they've been hired back.