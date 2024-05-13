Juarez authorities preventing traffic incidents with new bus routes

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The new Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) II route started operations on Saturday at 5 a.m., transporting hundreds of Borderland residents.

Juárez's Road Safety Coordination (CGSV) has deployed officers and agents to assist drivers on the stops this bus frequently makes along Tecnológico Ave. and Manuel Gómez Morín Blvd.

The Coordination's Operations Director Víctor Mejía said around 40 officers are currently guiding car drivers and preventing them from using the bus' confined lane.

Drivers using the bus' space will not be fined yet, but they will be advised to not use this lane for safety purposes.

Director Mejía told ABC-7 that Juárez and Chihuahua officials gathered to changes.

Officers will keep assisting until further notice.

The State of Chihuahua announced operations for the new Juárez Bus will be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.