ABC-7 Xtra: Is El Paso ready for the monsoon?
EL PASO, Texas -- Last year El Paso experienced one of the heaviest monsoon that brought large amounts of flooding and damage. This year the Climate Prediction Center is predicting El Paso will experience a moderate monsoon, with about 5.25" of rain expected.
Will El Paso be ready for this year's monsoon? What new projects and improvements were made to the stormwater infrastructure this year?
Guests include Gilbert Trejo, interim chief of operations officer of El Paso Water, Richard Bristol, the city's Street and Maintenance director, and Jonathan Concha, the west area engineer of Texas Department of Transportation.
Nothing to write home about yet!
Love how the EPWu , El Paso water company, has not resolved the flooding issue. They have USED the uneducated city council. Phase 1, phase 2, phase 1million. Lol. Uneducated city council versus educated personel el at the EPWU.