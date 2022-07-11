El Paso man pleads guilty to producing child porn; admits coercing 4-year-old victim

EL PASO, Texas -- A 30-year-old El Paso man pleaded guilty to producing child pornography involving a 4-year-old victim, officials say.

According to court documents, Jorge Mario Manjarrez-Reyes use a peer-to-peer program to share images of child pornography. Homeland Security Investigators say they found about 513 images and 619 videos depicting child pornography on Manjarrez-Reyes' electronic devices.

Officials say their investigation revealed Manjarrez-Reyes created one of the videos, coercing a 4-year-old victim to take part in sexually explicit conduct.

A sentencing date has not been set.