Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Duncan Keith is retiring after 17 seasons in the NHL, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman. He spent most of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks and joined Edmonton last season. Keith will turn 39 on Saturday, and said there’s a noticeable change in how he’s felt in recent postseasons. That, coupled with the desire to spend more time with his son Colton, helped him reach a difficult decision. Keith finished his career with 106 goals, 540 assists and 675 penalty minutes over 1,256 games. He also helped Canada win Olympic gold at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games.