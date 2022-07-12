Rooney hopes to improve D.C. United, take next step as coach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Rooney hopes taking over as D.C. United coach helps turn the struggling MLS team around and advances his managerial career. Rooney was introduced Tuesday as coach four years after he joined D.C. United as a player. He says he was planning to take a break after resigning from as manager of English club Derby last month. The 36-year-old former England star added he was approached by teams in his native country and elsewhere in Europe about jobs after leaving Derby. Rooney said D.C. United was the only MLS team he would join given his connection with the organization.