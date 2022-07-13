Anthony Water and Sanitation explain foul odor and water color

ANTHONY, New Mexico- A concerned viewer emailed ABC-7 explaining her concern with a foul odor and water discoloration in Anthony, New Mexico.

“They recently did a change where they drain the water where more or less I live. Ever since this change the water all the time smells so bad like rotten egg,” the email stated.

ABC-7 spoke with the Superintendent of Anthony’s Water and Sanitation Jose Terrones who explained the situation.

“Sometimes when we pump from the aquifers during the summer months the water tables are low. When this happens sometimes more iron and manganese is brought out. Neither of these elements are bad for your health. The manganese makes the water smell when it is heated. That is the rotten egg smell they are getting,” Terrones explained.

ABC-7's Wil Herren drank the water that had the odor and he felt fine.