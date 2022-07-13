Global game: NBA’s Summer League has international influence

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tim Cone has won 24 championships as a basketball coach in the Philippines. But this summer he took some time to be an assistant coach with the Miami Heat and be part of NBA Summer League. Cone’s presence was just part of this year’s international feel to Summer League. This summer, there were no fewer than 86 international players on the rosters in Las Vegas. That means roughly one in every five players in the league were born outside of the U.S.