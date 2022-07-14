Cheaper Netflix Subscriptions

Using a friend or family member's Netflix subscription is common. Often times a streaming service does not fit in the budget. Netflix wants to change that.

Netflix wants to provide a more budget friendly subscription but there is one caveat: you'll have to sit through adds.

Wednesday, Netflix and Microsoft announced that they are teaming up to bring a more affordable, ad supported version of the streaming service. Netflix CEO, Reed Hastings, has done his best to avoid that option for years. The company however, is going through one of its toughest periods in its 25 year history.

The streaming service says that its lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter of 2022 and it expects to lose another 2 million in its second quarter. Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.