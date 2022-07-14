Fabens teacher earns $5,000 grant to combat hunger in her community

FABENS -- A Pre-K teacher's efforts to provide meals for her young students is getting a major financial boost.

The Albertsons foundation’s nourishing neighbors program is donating $5,000 dollars to Libby Garcia - who since the start of the pandemic has made a goal of helping young students in the community who may be suffering from food insecurity.

The money will be used to support Garcia's and Fabens ISD's efforts by purchasing thanksgiving baskets for local families in need and snacks for all pre-k students.

"It's not about the recognition but the fact that I can continue helping my little ones and the community and ensuring I can be there for families that is what it means," Garcia said.

This is the second year in which Libby has organized food drives in Fabens.