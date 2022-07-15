NASA releases first Webb Telescope images of Jupiter and moon Europa

Exciting new images of Jupiter are now available thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb space telescope team unveiled the mission's first science-quality images featuring Jupiter's rings, moons, and more on Tuesday.

On Thursday -- the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the 10 billion-dollar telescope's ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos captured during Webb's commissioning period feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

The Webb space telescope launched on December 25th. It was designed to peer deep into the universe's past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form. Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.