Deaf Taekwondo El Pasoan, doesn’t let his hearing keep him from a gold medal

EL PASO, Texas- Not wanting to use his disability to fight in a special bracket, El Pasoan Jesus Jasso entered the normal tournament for colored belts.

Studying Taekwondo for a year and a half Jasso’s parents did not expect him to accomplish this much.

“It was initially a punishment for playing too many videos games,” Jasso’s mom Claudio said.

Jasso was only managing top 3 performances with out a taste of the gold.

That changed when his coach Oscar De La Parra tweaked the game plan.

“Scenarios so like that instead of taking the time to look over at me during the competition while someone was trying to kick him, he would already know how to figure it out on his own.”

That tweak pushed over the edge of mediocrity and into a champion.

Jasso had some advice for everyone out there, “Never give up, if you're deaf, you can do anything.”