Driver dead after police pursuit in Vinton, Texas

VINTON, Texas-- Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle involved in several hit and runs that occurred in El Paso County Friday just before 7 p.m.

Deputies in New Mexico were able to locate the car and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to stop.

Shots were fired by officers as well as the driver, during the pursuit.

The pursuit then continued from Anthony, New Mexico back into El Paso County, where the vehicle came to a stop at the 1000 block of Larry Dr and Westway Blvd.

Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Deputies said there are multiple scenes both in Dona Ana County and in El Paso County.

The investigation continues.