Polanco, 3 Twins’ homers sink Lynn, White Sox in 6-3 win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer, one of three home runs for the Minnesota Twins against Lance Lynn, in a five-run third inning and Minnesota held on for a 6-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. First-time All-Star Luis Arraez led off the bottom of the first with a homer and Carlos Correa added a two-run shot for the Twins, who had lost six of eight. Dylan Bundy (6-4) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings for Minnesota. Lynn (1-3) gave up six runs on seven hits in five innings. Chicago’s four-game winning streak was snapped.

