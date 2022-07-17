AT&T official offers advice to Borderland smartphone owners

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures already in the triple digits, AT&T General Manager of the El Paso and Las Cruces area Liz Archuleta has some tips for the people of the Borderland.

“There are a few different ways the heat can hurt your mobile phone. The first is battery drain. So if your phone is running too hot the battery will run down more quickly,” Archleta shared with ABC-7.

“Keep your phone in your bag. Put it in your backpack. Put it in your purse. Leave it in the shade or maybe cover it with a towel,” the General Manager added.