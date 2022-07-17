Skip to Content
Netflix getting ready to unveil second-quarter earnings amid massive struggles

EL PASO, Texas - Netflix will be showcasing its second-quarter earnings Tuesday.

The streaming service has had serious economic struggles over the past year.

Netflix's stocks are down nearly 70% after losing large amount of subscriber loss.

Netflix recently announced a partnership with Microsoft to offer a cheaper subscription plan that includes advertisements.

The streaming giant still has around 221 million subscribers worldwide.

Samuel Harasimowicz

