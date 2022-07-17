Robert Lewandowski joins Barcelona in Miami for US tour

MIAMI (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has joined Barcelona’s squad in Miami ahead of his medical and the signing of his contract with the club. Barcelona on Saturday reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to acquire the Poland striker in a deal expected to reach nearly $50.5 million. Barcelona’s squad had its first training session in the United States on Sunday. It will play Miami in Florida before facing Real Madrid in Las Vegas, Juventus in Dallas and the New York Red Bull in New Jersey.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.