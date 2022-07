MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Belgium reaches the quarterfinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time after a 1-0 upset win over Italy also eliminates Iceland. Midfielder Tine de Caigny scored in the 49th minute and Belgium clung on to win. Belgium had to wait for confirmation as Iceland drew with already-qualified France 1-1 after 12 minutes of added time. Iceland would have qualified with a win over France.

