Duke, Arizona agree to basketball series for 2023 and 2024

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home men’s basketball series for 2023 and 2024. The schools announced the agreement Monday. The first meeting comes in November 2023 with the Wildcats visiting the Blue Devils’ famously hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke travels west to Tucson the following November. The teams haven’t met since November 2013 and have played just nine times in their history. Arizona lost its only game at Cameron in February 1990. Duke has lost both of its trips to Arizona’s McKale Center, first in December 1987 and then in February 1991.

