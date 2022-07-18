Extreme Heat: 104° weather in El Paso forcing many to find ways to cool down

EL PASO, Texas - Extremely hot weather has returned to the Borderland Monday, and people are feeling the heat.

"[The heat], it's brutal" said Daniel Everheart. ABC-7 spoke with him at the splash pad at Westside Community Park in El Paso, where he had taken his daughter to cool down and enjoy some cold water.

He's just one of many parents who took their children to the splash pad today to escape the heat. ABC-7's StormTrack Weather team recorded a high of 104° weather in El Paso today, and even as the evening moved in, temperatures still hovered around 100°.

In this type of weather, heat-related injuries such as heat stroke and dehydration become more and more common, and officials from the City of El Paso shared some tips with ABC-7 to help prevent them. They recommend staying indoors in air conditioning for as long as possible, as well as to stay hydrated with lots of water and avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks, which can contribute to dehydration.

Putting on light and loose clothing is also recommended, as well as wearing sunscreen when out in the elements. Limiting your amount of physical activity in extreme heat is also essential.