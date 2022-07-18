Hertz Sued

Nearly 50 hertz customers are accusing the company of having them wrongly arrested for renting them allegedly stolen rental cars.

47 people filed a lawsuit in Delaware claiming systematic flaws in Hertz's reporting of thefts, not recording rental extensions and falsely claiming customers haven't paid.

They also accuse the company of failing to track its own vehicle inventory and failing to correct false reports to police.

The plaintiffs say the practices have led to horrific situations with police, including arrests at gun-point and even jail.

Hertz admitted in April that 'several hundred people' were impacted by the company's errors, but that it is extending settlement offers to claimants on a case-by-case basis.