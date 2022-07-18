Summer theater in the great outdoors: Theatre of the Big Bend’s “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” presents final performances this weekend

ALPINE, Texas - Theater of the Big Bend’s production of "You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown" is presenting the final three performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the Kokernot Outdoor Theater in Alpine. It's a chance for El Pasoans to make a quick weekend getaway and enjoy a great musical in cooler temperatures. The Kokernot Outdoor Theater is unique, as it’s the only university-run outdoor theater in Texas.

"You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" is the hit theater production for Theater of the Big Bend’s 57th year. The family-friendly musical sends a message of hope and laughter through scenes and familiar songs like “Happiness is...” and “Beethoven Day.” It's produced in conjunction with the Sul Ross State University theatre program.

The cast and crew is made up of young professional actors and students, under the direction of Sul Ross Associate Professor of Communication Bret Scott, who learned the craft of comedy during a ten-year stint with The Second City in Chicago. Musical Direction is by Sul Ross Assistant Professor of Choral and Vocal Studies Andrew Alegria.

Based on the comic strip by Charles Schulz, with music, book, and lyrics by Clark Gesner and Andrew Lippa, this revised version of"You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" follows the beloved Peanuts gang as they navigate the joys and challenges of childhood. “This show is about hope,” says director Bret Scott. “Charlie Brown represents unwavering hope against all odds. He can’t resist the opportunity to kick a football. He knows Lucy will probably pull it away at the last second, but he still tries. This show is sweet and funny and connects us to the innocence of childhood. It’s a joy to watch these characters we’ve grown up with talk and sing and come to life.

”You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" premiered in New York City on March 7, 1967, and ran for 1,597 performances at the theatre 80 St. Marks. A newer version, "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised)," opened on Broadway in 1999, with additional songs by Andrew Lippa and Tony Award-winning performances by Roger Bart as Snoopy and Kristin Chenoweth as Sally.

“Starting with this show, we’re transitioning Theatre of the Big Bend into a professional summer theatre company,” says SRSU Chair of Visual and Performing Arts Marjie Scott. “We’ve hired a cast of young professionals from outside Alpine for all six roles in this show. All of them are triple threats - actors, singers, and dancers. Our goal is to produce consistent, high-quality theatre in the Big Bend. We want to make shows that people from all over the country will come and see."

The final three performances of Theatre of the Big Bend’s production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" are this Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. All performances begin at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children (12 and under) and seniors (65+). To purchase tickets online, visit www.bit.ly/sulross-theatre. For more information, call 432-837-8218.