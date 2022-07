The fifth-largest mega millions jackpot in history is up for grabs.

As of Tuesday the jackpot is an estimated $555 million dollars. The cash option for the winner is more than $316 million dollars.

Texas has had 13 mega millions winners since joining the game in 2013.

If there isn’t a winner tonight, the jackpot will grow to $630 million dollars on Friday.

The drawing takes place at 9 p.m.