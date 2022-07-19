Snapchat Giving Zoom Competition

Snapchat is giving Zoom a run for its money. Until now, Snapchat has only been available through a mobile device.

Monday, the social media giant launched a web-based version of the popular messaging app.

Snapchat says it wants users to have the freedom of toggling between their phones and computers while having conversations on the platform.

The web-based option puts the social media platform in a position to go after some of Zoom's video-conferencing market share. This comes amid rising popularity of Snapchat's video calling feature which lets users call up to 15 participants per session.