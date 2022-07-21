El Paso Police: Teen couple’s early morning crime spree targets 4 stores at gunpoint in 20-minute span

EL PASO, Texas -- A couple, one 18, the other 19, robbed four stores at gunpoint in a 20-minute span, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say in each robbery, a driver in a black Ford Fiesta waited to get away. Police say within minutes of the last robbery at a 7-11 on Dyer, Central units found the couple in a black Ford Fiesta at Missouri and Magnolia.

Police identified the couple as Christopher John Howard, 19, and Alicia Monica Herrera, 18.

Howard was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and harassment of a public servant. Herrera was charge with two counts of aggravated robbery.