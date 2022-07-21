Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 1:50 PM

El Paso Police: Teen couple’s early morning crime spree targets 4 stores at gunpoint in 20-minute span

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas -- A couple, one 18, the other 19, robbed four stores at gunpoint in a 20-minute span, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say in each robbery, a driver in a black Ford Fiesta waited to get away. Police say within minutes of the last robbery at a 7-11 on Dyer, Central units found the couple in a black Ford Fiesta at Missouri and Magnolia.

Police identified the couple as Christopher John Howard, 19, and Alicia Monica Herrera, 18.

Howard was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and harassment of a public servant. Herrera was charge with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content