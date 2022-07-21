Speedy delivery: Medals at worlds given out almost instantly

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Athletes are receiving their medals faster than ever at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. Presenters are giving them out right after the athletes complete their event so they can take a victory lap with the medals around their necks. But they have to give them back. These are merely placeholders. They will get another version at the awards ceremony, one with their name engraved on it. There’s a 3-D printer at the stadium that takes 68 seconds to etch their name into a medal. The instant medals have been a huge hit with the athletes.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.