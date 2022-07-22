ABC-7 Xtra: A deep dive into the Uvalde school shooting investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- A Texas House of Representatives committee was created in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary school to investigate what happened on the day of and leading up to May 24 when 21 people were shot and killed in their classroom.

The report was released on July 17, almost two months after the shooting. It covers an overview of the school's security, background on the attacker, and the response from law enforcement during the shooting.

The response from police has been under the spotlight since the shooting. It is now known that it took law enforcement 73 minutes from when they entered the school to when they breached the classroom and killed the gunman.

The report "found systemic failures and egregious poor decision making" by those in a position of power.

ABC-7 Xtra sits down with one of the three members on that committee who authored the report, El Paso State Representative Joe Moody, to learn more about the investigation.

Remembering the victims

To honor the victims in this tragedy, below you will find brief eulogies for each of the 21 people who died that day:

Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo

Neveah is remembered as a playful girl who put a smile on the faces of everyone around her.

Her family meant the world to her, and she often helped her father around the house. Neveah

loved the colors pink and purple and enjoyed playing softball and riding her bike.

Jacklyn "Jackie" Jaylen Cazares

Jackie is remembered as a caring girl who enjoyed singing and making TikTok videos. Jackie

loved animals (especially her four dogs) and wanted to become a veterinarian; she also dreamt

of visiting Paris. Jackie was known as someone who would go out of her way to help anyone.

Makenna Lee Elrod

Makenna is remembered as the light in the lives of those who knew her. She loved the color

purple, softball and gymnastics, and spending time with her family—especially time on the

ranch with her dad. Her smile lit up rooms, and she liked to leave hidden notes for her family

to find.

Jose Manuel Flores, Jr.

Jose is remembered as loving and kind. He was an honor roll student who wanted to be a

police officer when he grew up to help protect other people. Jose was an amazing big brother

who looked out for his siblings, and his parents called him “a helper” because he was always

pitching in at home.

Eliahna "Ellie" Amyah Garcia

Ellie is remembered as a gentle, kindhearted girl who loved spending time with her family and

was very close with her grandparents. She enjoyed playing basketball and wanted to be a

cheerleader one day. Ellie adored the colors pink and purple and loved a nice bowl of ramen

noodles. She was a long-term planner who was already picking dresses and dances for her

quinceañera five years away.

Irma Garcia

Irma is remembered as courageous and selfless—a wife and mother of four who was always

willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed one. She was a 23-year teacher. Irma died

protecting her students, and her heroism will be remembered forever.

Uziyah Sergio Garcia

Uziyah is remembered as an outgoing boy who loved his family as well as his “cousins and

brothers from another mother.” He was always fair and full of life, and he enjoyed running,

swimming, football, and playing his Nintendo Switch and Oculus.

Amerie Jo Garza

Amerie is remembered as considerate and fun-loving. She was protective of her three-year-old

brother and would kiss him every morning before she went to school. Amerie loved

swimming, drawing, and vanilla bean frappés from Starbucks. She dreamt of becoming an art

teacher one day.

Xavier James Lopez

Xavier is remembered as an active boy who loved swimming and playing little league baseball

for his team, the Blue Jays. He was lively, energetic, and always eager to dance, especially the

cumbia with his grandmother. Xavier was known for wearing stylish clothes and had a smile

that could cheer anyone up.

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

Jayce is remembered as a happy, thoughtful boy with many friends who always seemed to be

running around his yard with him. He made his grandparents a pot of coffee every morning

and would leave notes saying that he loved them. Dinosaurs were one of his favorite things.

Tess Marie Mata

Tess is remembered as a natural athlete who enjoyed softball, soccer, and gymnastics—she

especially loved doing backbends in gymnastics. Tess was a fan of the Houston Astros and

even played the same position as her favorite player, José Altuve, in softball. She was saving

up money for a family vacation to Disney World.

Maranda Gail Mathis

Maranda is remembered as smart and nice, a shy tomboy who loved the color purple, especially

when it was on unicorns and mermaids. Maranda also enjoyed spending time outdoors and

had an incredible imagination.

Eva Mireles

Eva is remembered as dedicated and vibrant. She enjoyed CrossFit, hiking, spending time with

her dog, Kane, and being with her family. Her smile was bright and her commitment to her

students was still unwavering after 17 years as an educator. She was a hero who never gave up

throughout an impossible ordeal.

Alithia Haven Ramirez

Alithia is remembered as talented and bighearted. She was a gifted artist who wanted to go to

art school in Paris one day. She was also a mature role model to her siblings and was always

thoughtful about helping those in need.

Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez

Annabell is remembered as empathetic and loyal. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters

and watching TikToks. Her favorite color was blue—especially blue found on butterflies.

Annabell was on the honor roll and known for being a sharp student.

Maite Yuleana Rodriguez

Maite is remembered as sweet and competitive. She loved learning about animals and the

ocean, especially dolphins, whales, and dogs. She was an honor student who dreamt of

attending Texas A&M to become a marine biologist. Her favorite color was green, and she

enjoyed a #13 from Whataburger—always with a side of sliced jalapenos.

Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio

Lexi is remembered as intelligent and driven. She had a contagious smile and enjoyed playing

softball and basketball, which she excelled at. Lexi was an all-A student who wanted to become

a lawyer one day, and she was interested in social and political issues because she wanted to

make a difference.

Layla Marie Salazar

Layla is remembered as witty and lively. She loved singing with her parents while coming to

and from school and going with her grandparents for tacos. She was also an avid swimmer,

dancer, and runner who’d won six races at a recent field day.

Jailah Nicole Silguero

Jailah is remembered as a joy to be around, a pure delight who enjoyed making TikToks to

show off to her family and friends. Jailah was always dancing and liked to spend time outdoors

as well.

Eliahna Torres

Eliahna is remembered as loving and compassionate. She enjoyed making other people laugh

and was a “master of jests.” She was also an amazing softball player up for a spot on the city’s

all-star team. Eliahna was a natural leader who was also known for her warmth and selflessness.

Rojelio Fernandez Torres

Rojelio is remembered as a clever, positive boy who enjoyed being outdoors in his free time as

well as playing football and videogames like Pokémon. Rojelio was always eager to help others

and had a real love for life

Robb Elementary Investigative Committee Report by David Gonzalez on Scribd