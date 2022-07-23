Rain chances pick up throughout the week

EL PASO, Texas- With temperatures staying near 100 degrees for the week, the rain chances have begun to increase.

Sunday through Friday of the upcoming week show no lower than a 40% chance of rain. With Monday and Wednesday jumping up to nearly 50%.

Sunday looks to be around 98 degrees with a low temperature of around 92.

Wind should be coming out of the South East at no more than 15 miles an hour.

Check back in with ABC-7 thought out the day as the models may have changed.