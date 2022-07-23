Robert Kapi Pounds Memorial Golf Tournament enjoys another year of success

EL PASO, Texas- The second annual Robert Kapi Pounds Memorial Golf Tournament brings in 160 plus golfers and donations to benefit Every Little Blessing PreSchool.

An accomplished wrestler, football player and golfer at Coronado High School in the early 80s, Robert Pounds went on to play football at UTEP.

He would marry his high school sweetheart Keri while coaching golf and teaching science back in El Paso for the T-Birds.

Pounds was named golf coach of the year by the El Paso Times and performed in multiple bands around the Sun City.

“That was his life. If he was teaching class he was walking around with a guitar in his hand playing while he was teaching,” his son Robert Pounds told ABC-7.

While enjoying his life and spending time with his new grandchild, Pounds suddenly died from a heart attack in 2020 during the pandemic.

He was only 55 years old.

According to his son Robert and widow Keri Pounds, A memorial golf tournament is held at the Anthony Country Club in Anthony, New Mexico.

Head Golf Professional and son Robert Pounds told ABC-7, “He’d be ecstatic. That's the thing about this tournament is that it makes us want to be more like him.”

Pounds told ABC-7 that they plan on holding this memorial tournament every year and are excited to help local charities in the name of his father.

The Robert Kapi Pounds Memorial Tournament is apart of the El Paso Community Foundation and If you would like to donate this link will direct you to their website: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/GeS_CKrvx1FDJXkLtvUA4o?domain=epcf.org