Henderson wins Evian for 2nd major title after wild finale

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Brooke Henderson rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to win the Evian Championship by one stroke after a wild final round. Henderson won her second major championship title. The Canadian was soaked in champagne on the 18th green after her even-par round of 71 that saw her finish ahead of LPGA rookie Sophia Schubert. Henderson had a 17-under 267 total. She won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 at the age of 18.

