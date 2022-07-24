Martha Stewart says six of her pet peacocks were eaten by coyotes

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart took to Instagram to mourn the death of her six pet peacocks, who were apparently killed by coyotes.

“RIP beautiful BlueBoy,” wrote the homemaking mogul on Instagram alongside a video of one of her peacocks. “The coyotes came in broad daylight and devoured him and five others including the magnificent White Boy.”

“Any solutions for getting rid of six large and aggressive coyotes who have expensive tastes when it comes to poultry?” Stewart asked.

“We are no longer allowing the peafowl out of their yard, we are enclosing the top of their large yard with wire fencing etc.” she added.

Stewart has lovingly documented the lives of her menagerie of animals on social media. In addition to the peacocks, she also owns dogs, donkeys, and Friesian horses, according to her Instagram.

In April, Stewart lost another pet when her four dogs mistook her cat “for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I will miss her very badly.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.