Brown: Bengals must pay star QB Burrow to keep him in Cincy

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown said the team already has an eye on paying quarterback Joe Burrow. The Bengals star quarterback, who led the team to their first Super Bowl berth in 33 years, will be eligible to negotiate a new contract after this season. Burrow likely will command a long-term deal paying him somewhere in the $40 million to $50 million range per season, based on the deals of other top NFL quarterbacks. Brown said finances are already being structured to keep Burrow in Cincinnati for the long term. Cincinnati opens training camp Tuesday.

