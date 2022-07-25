Criminal Justice Coordination Department gives update on increased workload

EL PASO, Texas – The Criminal Justice Coordination Department is set to give an update at El Paso County Commissioners Court Monday morning.

Catherine Jones, the director of the Criminal Justice Coordination Department, will be updating county officials on updates regarding SB6, caseload outcomes and ratios and workforce demands.

According to the officials at the department, they have been experiencing an increased workload due to SB6, a law that went into effect in December 2021. Additionally, they have also been experiencing an increased workload with new clients because of new supervision requirements.

SB6 bans the release of suspects on personal recognizance bonds if the suspects have been charged with certain violent crimes including capital murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated human trafficking, and deadly assault on a law enforcement officer.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to ABC-7 and KVIA.com for more updates.