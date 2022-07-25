El Paso homicide suspect captured in Killeen, TX

EL PASO, Texas -- A suspect in a December, 2021 east side murder was arrested on July, 22nd, ABC-7 has learned.

Jalen Jamal Jennings, 19, was taken into custody in Killeen, TX by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He was then taken to El Paso and booked on murder charges. He is being held on a $1.25 million dollar bond.

He is accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old male back in December of 2021. The shooting occurred at the 2200 block of Zaragoza on the east side.

The shooting reportedly arose after an altercation occurred between people in two vehicles. The 16-year-old male was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

