EL PASO, Texas -- A woman is in custody Monday after resisting arrest and then spitting into the eye of an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy.

41-year-old Lorenza Guadian was originally being brought into custody for an emergency detention order as the result of an alleged domestic verbal incident.

She is being charged with harassment of a public servant and is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $10,000 bond.