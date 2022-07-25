Jenn Takahashi, chronicling the best (and worst) of Nextdoor

For anyone looking for a taste of Nextdoor’s weirdest, silliest posts — from fireworks complaints to paranoid neighbors spying on each other — Jenn Takahashi’s @BestofNextdoor Twitter account has everything. Best of Nextdoor shows the quirky underbelly of the neighborhood-centric social media app, which went public last November. Takahashi, who lives in San Francisco and has a day job running her PR agency, talked to The Associated Press about why she started the account and what she’s found.

