Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 11:41 AM

Panthers welcome Tkachuk, the latest big move of the summer

KVIA

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers could have maintained the status quo this summer after posting the NHL’s best record. They went a different way. Matthew Tkachuk was introduced Monday as Florida’s newest addition. It came three days after the Panthers and Calgary completed a trade that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional first-round draft pick to the Flames.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content