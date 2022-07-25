Tigers pound Manaea, Padres for 12-4 win; SD’s Gore injured

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a grand slam off Sean Manaea, Jeimer Candelario homered twice and the Detroit Tigers routed the San Diego Padres 12-4. Miguel Cabrera hit his 506th career homer in the sixth inning and moved past Al Simmons for 13th on the career RBI list with 1,840. Manaea was pummeled for a career-worst nine runs in 3 1/3 innings, and his replacement, promising young left-hander MacKenzie Gore, was pulled with an apparent arm injury. Gore, ranked among the game’s top pitching prospects before debuting this season, got four outs despite an average fastball velocity 2 mph slower than normal.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.