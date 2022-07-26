Body of a man missing in New Mexico floodwaters is recovered

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — The body of a man reported missing after flash floods hit the wildfire burn scar in northern New Mexico last week has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday.

San Miguel County Sheriff’s officials said the body was located in the Tecolote Creek channel.

They said three people were swept away from a destroyed home in the Tecolote Canyon subdivision last Thursday.

The bodies of two women were recovered soon afterward west of Las Vegas, New Mexico.

The names, ages and hometowns of the three victims haven’t been released yet.

The flooding occurred in the “burn scar” area from the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

The combined wildfire has burned 533 square miles (1,380 square kilometers) and has yet to be fully contained after more than three months.