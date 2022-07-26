Dbacks drop Giants below .500 for first time this year

PHOENIX (AP) — Christian Walker hit a three-run homer off a frustrated Carlos Rodón and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the San Francisco Giants their sixth straight loss, 7-3. The Diamondbacks won for the fifth time in eight games against the Giants this season after winning just twice in 19 meeetings last year. San Francisco, which won 107 games a year ago, fell below .500 for the first time this season. The Giants are 11-22 since reaching their season high of 10 games over .500 on June 18. Walker’s 23rd homer broke a 2-2 tie in the third against Rodón, who only gave up three hits in six innings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.