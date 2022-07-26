Italy striker Scamacca joins West Ham for a reported $36M

LONDON (AP) — Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca has joined West Ham from Sassoulo for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36 million) as the Premier League club finally brought in some help and competition for Michail Antonio up front. The 23-year-old Scamacca has signed a five-year deal with the option of a further 12 months. He has been linked with a move to higher-profile teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. Scamacca scored 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season and has played seven times for Italy, where he has been compared to former national team striker Christian Vieri because of his power and presence.

